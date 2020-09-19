The Covid-19 pandemic's restrictions disrupted everyone's sense of time. Here's how to cope.

Our perceptions of time have never been static, but you're not alone in feeling like you can't keep track of the days right now.
The ongoing pandemic, and the associated restrictions, traumas and changes to our routines and expectations, are having a concerted effect on many people’s perceptions of time.Ka Young Lee / for NBC News
By Ellen Braaten, associate professor of psychology,
Harvard Medical School
“Are we still meeting today at 10?” I emailed a colleague at 10:05 a.m. last Tuesday.
She quickly replied, “We’re not meeting today. Our meeting is on Tuesday.”
I had to think about it for a moment, because I’d thought for sure it was Tuesday; still, I didn’t trust myself. I checked my phone, and it was indeed Tuesday. Before I could even reply to tell her, she replied to me: “Oh my God! Tuesday is today!” Read more >>