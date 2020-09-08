The Bahamas Will Reopen to Cruise Ships in Phase 4

Cruise ships at Port Nassau, Bahamas
The Bahamas is Cautiously Reopening to Tourism.
The Bahamas is planning on opening up even further as the island nation heads into Phase 3 from October 15, 2020. This is part of the Tourism Readiness & Recovery Plan and it will include the reopening of beaches and major hotels.
The Bahamas is trying to capture tourisms ahead of the busy holiday season which will hopefully help the economy. Since 1950, tourism has played an integral role in The Bahamas’ economy, accounting for more than 50% of the country’s GDP and 60% of national employment.
Cruise Lines have also become an important part of that growth with all the major cruise lines visiting ports in Nassau and Freeport. The region even has multiple cruise line private islands including Half Moon Cay for Carnival Corp, Castaway Cay for Disney Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean’s new Perfect Day at Cococay. Read more >>