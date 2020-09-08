Tuesday, September 8, 2020
The Bahamas Is Reopening Its Major Hotels and Beaches in October
By Caribbean Journal Staff
The Bahamas is planning to enter a major new phase of its tourism reopening in October, one that will include the reopening of its beaches and major hotels.
Beginning Oct. 15, beaches and hotels will open on all major islands in The Bahamas, according to Bahamas Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar.
All guests must abide by a 14-day “vacation-in-place” plan, which will allow guests access to all amenities, including hotel spas, gyms, bars and more.
The next reopening phase will be headlined by the relaunch of Nassau’s Baha Mar megaresort, which had already been slated to reopen at the beginning of October. Read more >>