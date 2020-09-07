Monday, September 7, 2020
The Bahamas Industrial Tribunal Pioneers New Services for Bahamas’ First Smart Court
By ZNS Bahamas
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced courts and many public institutions to close their doors and restrict in-person proceedings. In the midst of this unprecedented disruption, the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal has seized the opportunity to incorporate innovative technology, upgrade its processes and facilities, and continue its operations. Over the past 12 months, the Tribunal has introduced several pioneering new services. On 22 July 2019, the Tribunal implemented an electronic case management system. Then on 12 August 2019, the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal became the first court in the country to introduce electronic filing and notarization. Read more >>