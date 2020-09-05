That Frozen Treat From Dairy Queen? Not Really Ice Cream

The Blizzard is Dairy Queen's best-selling frozen treat, despite technically not being ice cream. Dairy Queen
There's a big secret hiding in plain sight within the walls of one of America's most beloved fast-food chains. Dairy Queen — purveyors of the legendary Blizzard — doesn't actually sell ice cream.
Wait, what? Dairy Queen doesn't sell ice cream? Technically no. Not according to regulations set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), anyway.
Those strict FDA guidelines mean Dairy Queen's famous frozen treats can't be classified as ice cream. That's why the chain uses the term "soft serve" instead. While this dessert discovery may be a bombshell to you, Dairy Queen has not only recognized, but also embraced it throughout its 75-year history
It has to do with the content of milk fat. The FDA says to be considered an "ice cream" the product must contain "not less than 10 percent milkfat, nor less than 10 percent nonfat milk solids." Dairy Queen's soft serve, well, just doesn't.