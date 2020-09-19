TCI moves closer to inking MoU with Bahamas to combat illegal migration

Olivia Rose
TC Weekly News
THE TURKS and Caicos Islands has inched one step closer towards inking a historic agreement with the Bahamas to combat illegal migration in both nations.
Cabinet has approved a final draft of the long-awaited Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the TCI Government and the Government of the Bahamas.
It will see the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and TCI Joint Task Force combining efforts, sharing intelligence and conducting training to cut human trafficking and illegal migration. Read more >>