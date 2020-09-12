System failure forces island-wide blackout on New Providence

BPL Clifton Pier plant
By Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) said a system failure at its Clifton Pier Power Station A led to an island-wide blackout in New Providence yesterday afternoon.
Customers lost power shortly after 1pm due to the failure, which saw six engines go offline.
The power company advised that all customers affected by the island-wide outage that occurred at 1:16pm had their power restored by shortly after 4pm.
“The mitigation systems were unable to deal with the sudden, unexpected loss of half the generation on the grid, which led to an islandwide outage,” BPL said.
“Our team went to work immediately to correct the issues and within an hour, by 2.06pm, had restored power to the first set of customers.” Read more >>