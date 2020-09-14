Monday, September 14, 2020
Suspected cases of COVID-19 at four schools on NP, says education director
By Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Director of Education Marcellus Taylor said there are suspected COVID-19 cases at four schools on New Providence.
“We have contacted both the Surveillance Unit at the Ministry of Health and the environmental health department and they’re providing the school administrators with the guidance to deal with the matter,” Taylor told The Nassau Guardian.
He said the affected schools are Columbus Primary School, D.W. Davis Junior High School, C.I. Gibson Senior High School and Stapledon School.
The suspected cases have raised concerns among teachers, students and parents as classes prepare to start next month.