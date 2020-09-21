Suspect arrested for allegedly sending ricin-tainted letter to White House

The suspect was described as a woman who was taken into custody trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal official said.
By Pete Williams, Tim Stelloh and Michael Kosnar
NBC News
WASHINGTON — A woman suspected of sending a letter containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House was arrested trying to enter the United States from Canada, two federal law enforcement officials said Sunday.
An FBI spokesperson confirmed the arrest and said the agency is continuing to investigate the suspicious letter.
A federal law enforcement official said the woman was taken into custody while traveling across Peace Bridge, which connects Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo, New York.
Another federal law enforcement official said the suspect was detained by Customs and Border Protection agents. Additional information about the arrest and the suspect was not immediately available.
The FBI said Saturday that it was investigating a suspicious letter addressed to President Donald Trump that had been intercepted.