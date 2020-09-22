Study finds wearing glasses may drastically cut COVID-19 infection risk

Brittany A. Roston
Though the mouth and nose get the most attention, the SARS-CoV-2 virus can also be transmitted to someone through the eyes, making it important to wash one's hands before touching one's eyes. However, touch isn't the only route of delivery, with droplets also having the potential to travel through the air to uninfected people. A new study that focused on COVID-19 patients in China found a link between wearing eyeglasses every day and much lower levels of infection compared to patients who didn't wear glasses.