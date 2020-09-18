Statement on the passing of Candy Pinder, Proprietor of Abaco Big Bird

By ZNS Bahamas
On behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources and the entire Agriculture Sector, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Pinder family, the staff of Abaco Big Bird and the wider community of Abaco, and indeed The Bahamas on the untimely passing of Ms. Candy Pinder.
Ms. Pinder was the irrepressible force behind Abaco Big Bird’s becoming one of the model farming operations in our country. Her fearless determination and drive to represent the interest of livestock and crop farmers throughout the country, and her willingness to assist our efforts when called upon will be greatly missed.
The Commonwealth of The Bahamas has lost one of its leading voices and model entrepreneurs in our drive to achieve food security. We pray for the strength of her remaining family, particularly her brothers Buddy and Rudy Pinder, sister Carol Jean Lowe, nephews Lance, Brock, Vincent and Christopher, as they continue the rich legacy Ms. Pinder leaves behind.
May her soul rest in peace. (source)