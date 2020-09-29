Statement From The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Responding To The Attorney General On Covid Proclamation

Fred Mitchell
I take issue with the Attorney General's printed remarks from the Senate meeting which took place on Thursday, 24 September 2020. The Attorney General was castigating the MPs who voted against the extension of the proclamation of emergency to 31 October 2020.
Let me make it clear: all PLP MPs and Senators voted against the extension. The Government failed to make a case for the extension. They argued they were driven by the science but the science does not support their case.
Additionally, the PLP maintains that the powers of the Competent Authority should never have been vested in one man and we all know that lockdowns are unsustainable. This resulted in the Competent Authority's apparent abuse of power for political gain. This abuse includes his refusal to be transparent and accountable to parlariment and the Bahamain people concerning key aspects of this COVID-19 pandemic. He also restricted the movement of the Opposition while he traveled the country freely to campaign.
The Competent Authority's failure to act swifty in preparing the healthcare system for the surge in COVID-19 cases resulted in the highest death count of COVID19 in the region and the unnecessary exposure of healthcare workers in the clinics and hospitals. Read more >>