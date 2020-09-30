Speaker calls for death penalty

Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
Following the shooting deaths of two children and a woman in two separate incidents in Nassau Village over the course of a week, Speaker of the House of Assembly and area representative Halson Moultrie yesterday called for the resumption of the death penalty.
“Capital punishment should be enforced,” Moultrie told The Nassau Guardian.
“That’s my position on it. I don’t expect that we will ever get a final appeal from the Privy Council that says or supports the death penalty. In the United Kingdom, the death penalty was abolished in the mid ‘70s…but the Court of Appeal is not our final court of appeal in The Bahamas. We go to the Privy Council. Read more >>