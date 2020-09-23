Some teachers prefer face-to-face teaching

FACE-TO-FACE LEARNING PREFERED – A number of government school teachers prefer face-to-face learning, instead of the new virtual classes that are being implemented due to COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured (insert) is Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Area Vice President for Grand Bahama, Quinton Laroda. (PHOTOS: TFN FILES)
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
A number of government school teachers prefer the traditional face-to-face education, rather than the new virtual teaching that is now being implemented due to the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19.
So, said Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Area Vice President Quinton Laroda, during a recent interview with this daily.
With the opening of the new school year just days away and concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, among teachers and students, Laroda admitted that he was surprised by some of the teachers’ preference of face-to-face learning.
“As far as school opening on October 5, even before it was announced by the minister (Jeffrey Lloyd), several teachers told me that they prefer the face-to-face, rather than the virtual,” said Laroda.
“I was surprised at it, with the fear of COVID-19. I was surprised several teachers, well, told me that they would rather be face-to-face.
“Now some teachers, particularly those who are older, or who already have prior health conditions or comorbidities, as they call them, have some concerns. But there is a provision in the Ministry of Education that those individuals do their lessons virtually.
“That arrangement is to be made between the principal and the teacher. However, the Ministry of Education and the union are presently trying to formalize a policy, in black and white, that will address the concerns of those individuals who wish to stay home,” Laroda disclosed. Read more >>