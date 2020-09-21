‘Slow, steady progress in COVID-19 fight’

By Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Health officials are marking a “slow and steady progress” in the fight against COVID-19, which would mean that emergency orders are not necessary after October if this trend continues, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen.
The government is proposing to extend the state of emergency to October 31.
Brennen told The Nassau Guardian, “Given the fact that we’re seeing slow and steady progress, if that continues, we may not be at a point where we still require the types of measures that have been put in place past that time.”
He added, “We are all hopeful and if the trend continues then we may not need to go past that time, but if things change, which we all know that this pandemic is very unpredictable, then we will have to re-evaluate, but right now if we can continue on this slow and steady downward trend past October, we should be looking pretty comfortable.”
While there were fewer cases of COVID-19 reported last week, health officials also reported that testing was also down by over 500 tests compared to the previous week. Read more >>