Monday, September 14, 2020
Sex gets complicated during the pandemic
By Terry Ward, CNN
(CNN) - When the pandemic hit, couples found themselves worrying about getting sick, losing income, teaching their children at home while working full time (or worrying full time about sending them to school).
It hardly makes a perfect recipe for sex.
The stress has been too much for one Texas couple in their mid-40s with two children, according to one woman who did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the story, given her high-profile job in Austin.
"I stopped exercising because I was too scared of the plague ravaging society," she said.
"While scared and doing nothing, I threw my back out and couldn't move for two weeks," said the woman, who now works her informational technology job from home alongside her husband.
Then her husband had a non-Covid health issue that "doused any embers that may have survived all of our lockdown trauma."
Covid-19 has invaded nearly every aspect of our lives. So, it's no surprise it's infiltrated our bedrooms, too — for better or worse. Read more >>