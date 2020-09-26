Senior Pastor Accused Of Preventing Pastoral Board From Entering Church

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A DEFENCE attorney on Friday accused the senior pastor of Golden Gates Assembly of “throwing jeers” at members on the church’s pastoral board and preventing them from having access within the church, in what was described as an abuse of power.
Attorney Ramona Farquharson-Seymour’s assertions against Trent Davis, senior pastor of Golden Gates Assembly, came during Friday’s hearing before Justice Ian Winder.
The church is currently embroiled in a disagreement stemming from Bishop Rostin Davis’ recent appointment of his son, Trent Davis, as senior pastor of the church.
Mrs Farquharson-Seymour is representing several pastors, listed as defendants in a lawsuit headed by Bishop Davis, who are protesting the appointment of the organisation’s newly assigned leader.
In a hearing before Justice Winder on Friday, Mrs Farquharson-Seymour claimed Pastor Davis has been abusing his power as the church’s senior leader by restricting the pastoral board from entering in the church building and being involved in other religious services.
“They are being kept outside of the church, no restrooms in the morning. They are being prevented from entering the church to host prayer meeting, Bible study. They cannot even access the restrooms… the locks have since been changed,” she told the judge. “This is what is happening.” Read more >>