Thursday, September 10, 2020
Senate Republicans fail to advance coronavirus stimulus bill as stalemate drags on
By Jacob Pramuk
Senate Republicans failed to advance their latest coronavirus stimulus bill.
The relief package fell short of the 60 votes needed to move forward as all Democrats and one Republican opposed it.
The legislation included reinstating enhanced unemployment insurance, but at $300 per week form the previous $600, and authorizing new small business loans.
Democrats called it inadequate because it did not include state and local government relief and food assistance, among other measures. Read more >>