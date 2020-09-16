Wednesday, September 16, 2020
See inside Shania Twain's spectacular beachfront mansion
When Shania Twain wants to get away from it all, she does it in impeccable style. She and her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, own a spectacular waterfront mansion in the Bahamas that offers plenty of time away from prying eyes.
The couple's five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 7,000-square-foot mansion in the Bahamas is situated on a one-acre lot that offers 150 feet of beachfront. According to a listing, the luxurious home sits in the exclusive Old Fort Bay gated community in West Nassau, and its amenities include mahogany-lined walls and bookcases in the second-floor master suite, as well as spectacular ocean views. Read more >>