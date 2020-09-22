Scientists believe they may have discovered a way to stop Covid-19 infecting human cells

The team used a powerful imaging technique, called an electron cryo-microscopy, to analyse the Sars-CoV-2 spike - (Copyright PA Wire)
By Geoff Teather
Scientists believe they may have discovered a new way to try and combat Covid-19 virus.
An international team from Bristol University believe that small molecule anti-viral drugs could be developed to help stop the virus from infecting human cells.
Sars-CoV-2 is the virus which causes Covid-19.
The scientists have found a “druggable” pocket within a Sars-CoV-2 spike protein which they hope could lead to new anti-viral drugs to shut down and eliminate the virus before it enters human cells.
They describe the findings, published in the Science journal, as a potential “game changer” in defeating the current pandemic. Read more >>