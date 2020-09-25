Sands: “We are not winning this battle”

Former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
Former health minister says testing insufficient to justify full reopening.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Underscoring the country’s coronavirus cases and deaths per capita, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said notwithstanding the hard work and noble efforts, the nation is “not winning this battle” against COVID-19.
The Bahamas ranks 36 out of 215 countries and territories around the world in cases of the coronavirus per capita.
“We have a case incidence rate per million, which is twice the average of all countries in the world — 8,797 per million as compared to an average of 4,075 per million,” said Sands during debate on a resolution to extend the emergency orders to October 31.
The former health minister abstained from the vote.
"We have the 38th highest instance of deaths of COVID-19 in the world per capita.