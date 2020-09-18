Sands: Time to end this

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands releases The Bahamas STEPS Survey results to the media during a press conference at the Ministry of Health yesterday.
By Krystel Brown
The Nassau Guardian
Former Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday he will not support an extension of the state of emergency as proposed by the prime minister, charging that given the number of COVID-19 cases, the country is not a “whole lot better off” as a result.
The Elizabeth MP insisted the time has come to return the power to the people.
“I don’t see any reason why we ought to continue a situation where the management of the affairs of this country are limited to a single individual,” Sands told The Nassau Guardian.
His comments came a day after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the intention to extend the state of emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to October 31. Read more >>