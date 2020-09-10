Russia, China and Iran trying to hack presidential race, Microsoft says

Targets included the Trump and Biden campaigns, political parties, consultants and think tanks.
The Microsoft logo is displayed outside the Microsoft Technology Center near Times Square, June 4, 2018 in New York City. | Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Russian, Chinese and Iranian hackers have mounted cyberattacks against hundreds of organizations and people involved in the 2020 presidential race and U.S.-European policy debates, with targets including the campaigns of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Microsoft said Thursday.
The report is the most expansive public warning to date about the rapid spread of foreign governments' efforts to wield hackers to undermine U.S. democracy. Read more >>