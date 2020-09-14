Rotary Club of Sunset gives the gift of technology

GIVING THE GIFT OF TECHNOLOGY – Members of the Rotary Club of Sunset Grand Bahama distributed over 15 laptops to students throughout the island of Grand Bahama on Wednesday, September 9. Pictured in the top photo are the students with members of the club. In photo at left are Rotary Club of Sunset Grand Bahama members Fred Sturrup, Dr. Freeman Lockhart, Cara Palmer, Wilsonette Adderley, Sandra Mortimer-Russell; Past President Tony Miller and President Nicola Rahming. In photo at right is recipient Eldrin Ingraham (center). (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)
Fifteen excited young students gratefully accepted laptops from the leadership of the Rotary Club of Sunset, after being selected from the recent essay competition.
The youngsters were presented with the electronic devices to assist with the what is becoming the new way of learning, virtual classes, due to the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19.
On Wednesday (September 9) club president, Nicola Rahming shared the importance of her club’s first project under her presidency.
“I became President of the Rotary Club of Sunset on July 1 and this is our first project. We believe in giving back to the community and for this particular project I partnered with the company KSM (Kotug Seabulk Marine) and Seacor Island Lines.
“I approached them with the idea, of what we could do to give back during these difficult times. Knowing that most of the kids will not return to the classrooms immediately we decided to donate laptops, or some sort of electronic devices where they kids would be able to do their classwork. They agreed and decided to donate 15 laptops each,” she explained.
“Rotary Club of Sunset is rather happy and pleased that they have agreed to do this and give back to the community. Our secretary, Wilsonette Adderley decided that we should make it interesting by implementing an essay competition rather than just finding random persons to give the laptops to.
“As of today, we still had essays being submitted even though the deadline was September 1. We had over 150 essays submitted; unfortunately, we cannot give everyone a laptop, but we were able to give out what we have here today,” she added. Read more >>