Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19 While Filming ‘The Batman’ &Production Shuts Down

Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Vanity Fair, causing production on The Batman to be halted just days after they resumed filming the superhero movie in London. Warner Bros. said in a September 3 statement, “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” but did not mention Rob by name. HollywoodLife has reached out to his rep for comment. Read more >>