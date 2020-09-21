Restaurants and pubs could shut in days after PM warned "no alternative" to second lockdown

Boris Johnson could impose a sharp two-week lockdown within days to act as a "circuit breaker" against Covid-19. It comes after scientists warned the PM of hundreds of daily coronavirus deaths "within weeks" as cases surge.
Pubs could soon be forced to close again (Image: Empics Entertainment)
ByLaura Sharman, John James
KentLive News
Restaurants and pubs could be forced to close again within days after the Prime Minister was warned that there was "no alternative" to a second lockdown.
Boris Johnson may impose a sharp two-week lockdown in just days to act as a "circuit breaker" against Covid-19 reports MirrorOnline.
Scientists have warned the PM that hundreds of daily coronavirus deaths are expected "within weeks" and said there was "no alternative" to a second national lockdown.
It comes as Mr Johnson warned the "rule of six" could be ditched and suggested the Government might "intensify" coronavirus restrictions as early as Tuesday. Read more >>