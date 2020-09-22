Resident Flown Out After Being Struck By Lightning In Harbour Island

The Eleutheran
A male resident of Harbour Island was airlifted into New Providence on Monday, September 21st, 2020, in critical condition, after being struck by lightning, according to local authorities.
This incident, according to reports, took place at about 7:15am on Monday morning, while the man was in waters near The Landing beach, off Bay Street, Harbour Island. The wife of the victim, while sitting on a golf cart parked on the street adjacent to the beach, was said to have witnessed her husband being struck by lightning while attempting to secure his boat.
Police report that they assisted the victim of the lightning strike, after arriving on scene, to the Harbour Island Community Clinic, during which time, he was unresponsive. Investigations are ongoing. (source)