Friday, September 18, 2020

Request for the Immediate Collection of Deceased Persons from PMH

 

By ZNS Bahamas

The Morgue at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) which serves the entire country is currently operating under overflow conditions due to the increase in deceased individuals as a result of COVID-19. While the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) attempts to mitigate its limited storage capacity with the use of a temporary repository, the increasing number of bodies threatens Morgue operations. Recently and regrettably, the overflow conditions compromised the integrity of a body in long term storage.
