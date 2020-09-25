Replace tourism? Not in our lifetime, says former director general

Vernice Walkine, CEO of the Nassau Airport Development (NAD).
Natario
Eyewitness News
Executive blasts Bahamian’s love/hate relationship with industry.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamians have long maintained a “love/hate” relationship with the tourism sector and continue to disrespect it while seeking out alternative industries, a former Tourism Director General has stated.
Vernice Walkine, the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) chief executive and former Tourism director general, argued that the tourism industry has served The Bahamas well, and has proven to be the most ‘resilient’ industry despite being adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walkine was a guest at the Financial Voice forum.
She further argued that Bahamians have not held greater ownership in the sector because it has been deemed to be ‘fickle’, adding the country has yet to fully maximize on the sector’s benefits.
"Bahamians have a love/hate relationship with tourism," she said.