Remdesivir clinical trial being reviewed by PHA board

Antiviral drug remdesivir FDA approved for treatment of novel coronavirus covid-19. The design created for photography purpose only
By Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas is still awaiting the first order of the drug Remdesivir to arrive in-country, in order to begin clinical trials with positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Director Dr Nikkiah Forbes explained that before the trial can proceed, a study profile/proposal has to be approved by the institutional review board at the Public Hospitals Authority and an ethics board.
She noted that the study profile will detail how the trial will be conducted and how people will be recruited.
She assured that the trial will be based on ethical parameters, the patient’s right to participate, and will keep with the best quality standards.
“So the next step after there is a protocol for proposal and it’s been discussed with potential researchers is that the protocol has to be reviewed by an ethics board or an institutional review board in-country,” Forbes said. Read more >>