Progress against virus brings complacency in parts of Africa

Women share a light moment while attending a social gathering in a poor neighbourhood in Mbare, Harare, Friday, Sept,18, 2020. As Zimbabwe's coronavirus infections decline, strict lockdowns designed to curb the disease are being replaced by a return to relatively normal life. The threat has eased so much that many people see no need to be cautious, which has invited complacency. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
By Farai Mutsaka
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — With Zimbabwe’s coronavirus infections on the decline, schools are reopening, along with churches, bars, restaurants, airports and tourist attractions. Strict lockdowns designed to curb the disease are being replaced by a return to relatively normal life.
The threat has eased so much that many people see no need to be cautious. With his face mask stuffed into his pocket, Omega Chibanda said he’s not worried about COVID-19.
“We used to fear coronavirus, not anymore,” the 16-year-old said in the crowded Chitungwiza town on the outskirts of the capital, Harare. “That’s why I’m not even wearing a mask.”
As the global death toll from COVID-19 approaches 1 million, Zimbabwe and several other African countries have not experienced the widespread surges and many deaths that were predicted. That has invited complacency.