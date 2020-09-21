Prison Boss Warns Staff – Don't Take Issues Public

COMMISSIONER of the Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy.
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
COMMISSIONER of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy said yesterday he has no reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the prison, as he hit out at concerns from correctional officers about their safety at the facility.
Mr Murphy also said correctional officers should not be speaking about the conditions at the prison outside of the proper authority and this could result in job loss.
This came after The Tribune was contacted by several correctional officers who raised fears of contracting the virus while at work. They said they were told that to come forward publicly would result in termination.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, these officers described the situation as a “crisis”, insisting their concerns - while reported to superiors - have fallen on deaf ears.
For the officers, reporting to work daily has become a “terrifying” task.
They have also questioned how social distancing is possible in a place where there is overcrowding.
Their concerns were sparked after they claimed two inmates were removed from a particular cell block and placed in quarantine, prompting suspicion from staff.
The officers said there is uncertainty and fear in the prison because the staff are still made to interact with the remaining inmates who were in close proximity to the two inmates before they were moved.
Responding to the claims, Commissioner Murphy said no one on his medical team has reported any inmate had tested positive for the virus.