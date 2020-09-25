Prime Minister Minnis announces curfew release for Family Islands, opening of gyms and changes to wedding and funeral services

ZNS Bahamas
Grand Bahama and a number of Family Islands will be allowed to resume normal commercial and additional social activities, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis announced today in the House of Assembly. Andros, Acklins, Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Inagua and Mayaguana will now join the First Schedule of islands where curfew has been discontinued and commercial and most social activities are permitted, with physical distancing and mask wearing protocols.
“While a curfew will no longer be in effect for these islands, health officials recommend that a 10pm to 5am curfew remain in effect for Grand Bahama,” said Prime Minister Minnis during his contribution to the debate to extend the Emergency Proclamation to 31 October 2020. Read more >>