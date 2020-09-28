Preventative nasal spray shown to reduce viral replication by up to 96% in COVID-19 challenge study

Business Insider
MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A novel nasal treatment developed to boost the natural human immune system to fight common colds and flu, has proved remarkably successful in reducing COVID-19 viral replication test results, released today, reveal.
The novel product, INNA-051, being developed by Australian biotech company, Ena Respiratory, reduced viral replication by up to 96 percent in a gold-standard animal study led by Public Health England's (PHE) Deputy Director, Professor Miles Carroll and published today on biomedical pre-publication research site, medRxiv.
The INNA-051 compound works by stimulating the innate immune system, the first line of defence against the invasion of pathogens into the body. By boosting the immune response in this way with INNA-051 prior to infection, the ability of the COVID-19 virus to infect the animals and replicate was dramatically reduced the PHE study showed. The study provides evidence that INNA-051 can be used as a stand-alone method of antiviral preventative therapy, complementary to vaccine programs. Read more >>