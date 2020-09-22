Pockets of New Providence left powerless amid exams, virtual classes

By Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Residents in numerous communities of New Providence were left powerless for hours yesterday as “inclement weather” affected Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) grid.
The power company has reported a series of sporadic outages in recent weeks, including an island-wide outage on September 11.
Just after 9am yesterday, BPL advised customers in Caves Village, Sea Beach Estate, Jireh Estates and Gamble Heights that a crew was en route to investigate reports of an outage, but was unable to give a restoration time.
According to the power company, those areas were restored just after 10am.
However, several residents in Gamble Heights, who said power was lost around 1am, claimed the outage persisted even after BPL’s statement.
In a second statement just after noon, the power provider advised its customers in areas, including Winton, East Street South, Ernest Street, Sea Breeze, Imperial Park, Blue Hill Road South, north and south of Soldier Road, and University Drive that “inclement weather conditions have resulted in a loss of power”.
BPL confirmed it was a "lightning strike".