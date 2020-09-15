PMH morgue at four times capacity

Minister of Health Renward Wells at a Ministry of Health press conference yesterday. BIS/KEMUEL STUBBS
By Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
The morgue at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has the capacity to hold 55 bodies, but the hospital is currently holding four times that, Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Catherine Weech advised yesterday.
Weech made the revelation after Minister of Health Renward Wells urged family members to arrange to collect the bodies of their loved ones and warned funeral homes that storage fees would apply if they do not remove bodies in a timely manner after being paid by families to do so.
Addressing a Ministry of Health press conference yesterday, Wells said, “Like the boarders at PMH, some persons are using the morgue at PMH as a storage facility for their deceased loved ones. Read more >>