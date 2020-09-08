PM: Roughly 2,000 people on GB approved for home repairs after Dorian

Damage to a home caused by Hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday the Disaster Reconstruction Authority has approved roughly 2,000 Grand Bahamians for home repairs in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
“We continue to invest in critical infrastructure to improve the lives of Grand Bahamians,” Minnis said during a press conference on Grand Bahama.
In June, the government awarded $4.5 million in contracts for “major reconstruction” of 15 schools on Grand Bahama, according to Minnis.
He also noted that $21 million was allocated for the phased redevelopment of the Rand Memorial Hospital, which was damaged when Dorian hit the island.
“Work is steadily progressing with demolition, new construction, additions, and renovations,” the prime minister said. Read more >>