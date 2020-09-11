PM doesn’t foresee any more lockdowns

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis addresses questions from the media outside the Bahamas Girl Guides headquarters on West Bay Street and Fort Charlotte yesterday. AHIVA J. CAMPBELL
The Nassau Guardian
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday he does not foresee any more lockdowns to fight COVID-19, but instead expects to isolate areas of the country where there are high cases.
“No I don’t foresee lockdowns,” said Minnis in response to a reporter’s question on whether a further rise in COVID-19 cases would cause him to revert to lockdowns.
“I think with the excellent job that the health professionals are doing, you must establish a balance between health and the economy. They are able and were able to isolate and determine the areas that are having an increase in numbers and if we can isolate and determine those areas then we can zoom in on those particular areas so as not to impact the entire Bahamas.” Read more >>