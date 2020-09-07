Pm Announces Changes To Emergency Orders

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis speaking in Grand Bahama on Monday.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a number of changes to the Emergency Orders on Monday afternoon.
Amendments applying to Grand Bahama, Abaco, Acklins, Andros, the Berry Islands, Bimini, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Inagua and Mayaguana – but NOT New Providence include:
• Retailers will be able to offer in-store services.
• Restaurants will be able to offer indoor dining services, provided they follow the physical distancing, mask wearing and sanitization protocols in the Orders.
• Fish Fry establishments will continue with take away and curb side services only.