PLP says Minnis’ attack on Davis ‘divisive’

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ attack on Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis for not attending the House of Assembly yesterday was “divisive and contradictory”, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said.
Davis, who recently recovered from COVID-19, returned from Atlanta, Georgia, last week, and is still in quarantine as mandated by the emergency orders, Mitchell noted.
“The prime minister has a bloody nerve,” Mitchell said in a statement.
“The prime minister told the House that it was unfortunate that the leader of the opposition was not present in the House. What a joke.
“The COVID-19 orders signed by the competent authority, the prime minister, require returning residents to quarantine for a period of 14 days upon arrival. Mr. Davis is complying with that protocol and order.
“[T]he leader of the opposition, therefore, claims no special privileges. He sticks to the rules.”
Following the revelation on Tuesday that a House of Assembly staffer tested positive for COVID-19, Minnis was highly critical of the opposition for opting not to attend yesterday’s House sitting.
He said Davis should be immune to COVID since he has already had the virus.