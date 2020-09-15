Pineridge Educational Center reopens for new school term

PEC REOPENS – Pineridge Educational Center (PEC) reopened for the 2020 Fall semester on Monday, September 7 with all the safety measure protocols in place, said Founder Frederick McAlpine, Member of Parliament of Pineridge. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)
Officially established in September 2018, the Pineridge Educational Center (PEC) was brought on stream by the Member of Parliament, Frederick McAlpine, specifically to afford constituents, who could not, the opportunity to complete their high school education.
However, due to Hurricane Dorian back in September 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, PEC was forced to delay classes.
In the meantime, McAlpine said that the transition to online learning platforms was being carried out at the center, to conform to the new normal of learning.
“We were adapting to the health protocols and recommendations as much as possible, to welcome the students back into the classroom.
“So, on Monday (September 7) PEC officially welcomed students back to school for the 2020 Fall semester. Read more >>