Pine warblers on Abaco: ‘pinus envy’

By Rolling Harbour
The Pine Warbler Setophaga pinus is one of 5 year-round resident warblers on Abaco. You can see all 5 HERE. All are to be admired of course, and the pine warbler is to be envied for several reasons.
- Like most setophagae, they are bright, lively and attractive birds
- They live in the Bahamas all year round without needing to undertake a long exhausting flight twice a year, unlike the rest of their warbler compadres. And indeed, unlike many of the human inhabitants of Abaco
- Abaco has vast areas of their preferred pine forest habitat
- They are plentiful – the population is largely untroubled by usual habitat concerns
- They are one of the few seed-eating warbler species, so feeders are a bonus