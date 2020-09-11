Friday, September 11, 2020
PHA & SRC Host Virtual Symposium for World Suicide Prevention Day
ZNS Bahamas News
On Thursday September 10th 2020, the Bahamas joined countries around the world in observing World Suicide Prevention Day, as part of an annual initiative to raise awareness of suicide, and how to prevent it and reduce its devasting impact on society. The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) hosted a virtual Suicide Prevention Symposium, under the theme “Working Together to Prevent Suicide” via ZOOM. During the virtual symposium, a panel of esteemed speakers outlined the problem, and highlighted prevention strategies and approaches, within the context of the worst public health crisis in our lifetime – COVID-19.
Ms. Alexandria Johnson (psychologist) and Dr. Tracey King (psychologist) spoke to the risks associated with special populations on both ends of the spectrum; children and adolescents as well as the elderly. Ms. Johnson referred to adolescent specific research which she has spearheaded in the country in recent years. Her research findings suggest a strong link between mood related disorders and suicidal specific behaviors in adolescents. She highlighted school engagement as a protective factor against suicide risk.