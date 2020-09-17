Peter Nygard's son fears dad will flee Canada before police lay charges in sex assault investigations

'He's never had to answer anybody. And he doesn't intend to answer anything on this either,' says son.
Billionaire Peter Nygard is photographed with one of his oversize lion heads for Vanity Fair Magazine on July 3, 2015, at Nygard Cay in the Bahamas. (Jonathan Becker/Contour by Getty Images)
Caroline Barghout, Joanne Levasseur · CBC News ·
Peter Nygard's son says he fears his father will flee Canada before criminal charges can be laid in connection with allegations of sexual assault, leaving no way to bring the fashion mogul back to face his accusers in the future.
CBC News is not using the first name of the man — who is one of Nygard's 10 children — in order to protect the identities of his two brothers, who recently filed a lawsuit claiming Peter Nygard hired a "known sex worker" to have sex with them when they were underage. The son says people could easily identify his brothers if his name is made public.
The 79-year-old fashion designer is under investigation in Canada, the U.S. and the Bahamas for allegations of sex crimes. In February, the FBI raided Nygard's New York headquarters and two grand jury subpoenas have been issued for Nygard company records. Read more >>