Permanent voter register eyed

By Rachel Knowles
The Nassau Guardian
The government is seriously considering the implementation of a permanent voter register in time for the next election in an effort to ensure that voters are not disenfranchised given the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said yesterday.
“Certainly, from a registration standpoint, based on some recommendations from the parliamentary commissioner, we’re contemplating seriously going in the direction of a permanent register,” said Dames, who has ministerial oversight of the Parliamentary Registration Department.
“But we understand, too, that you want to consult and make certain that the Bahamian people are fully aware of where we’re going.”
He added, “We have been known as a nation with a high voter turnout. We want to maintain that. And based on the presentation and the consultation by the parliamentary commissioner, I think that this puts us in a very good position to do that.”
Dames said that while the pandemic has served as a catalyst for the move, having already delayed the start of registration, the modernization of the voting process has been needed for some time. Read more >>