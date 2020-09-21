Monday, September 21, 2020

People have quit smoking at record rates in 2020 as coronavirus ‘changes attitudes’

 Lockdown has changed attitudes towards smoking, experts say.

Smoking quit rates are at an all time high (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

By Ewan Somerville, INews

The proportion of people who have successfully quit smoking this year is at its highest in more than a decade, new figures show.

Data from the UCL Smoking Toolkit Study shows there has been an increase of almost two thirds in the quitting success rate in England – rising from 14 per cent to 23 per cent – the highest since at least 2007.

There has also been a surge in smokers in England trying to quit, hiking by 22 per cent from 2019, with experts saying attitudes have been changed by the coronavirus pandemic.  Read more >>
