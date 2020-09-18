Pastor Who Told Congregation They Didn't Have to Wear Masks Hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

"Having been in the ICU now for 11 days…and counting, I am really starting to turn the corner—for the better," Paul Van Noy said. Image: Paul Van Noy - Youtube
A pastor in Idaho has been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus after telling members of his congregation that they are not required to wear face masks while attending church services.
Paul Van Noy, the senior pastor at Candlelight Christian Fellowship, was admitted to the intensive care unit after he and his wife Brenda contracted COVID-19, according to an update posted to his church's website on Monday.
"Having been in the ICU now for 11 days…and counting, I am really starting to turn the corner—for the better," Van Noy said in a statement shared by his wife and church staff. "They tell me it will be a few more days in ICU and then I will move back to a regular room for a couple of days and then to recover at home. At present I feel ok but still need quite a bit of oxygen support—especially if and when I try to get up out of the bed." Read more >>