Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Pastor holds prayer rally in defiance of coronavirus health guidelines at the California State Capitol
CBS News
A pastor associated with Bethel Church in Redding, California, held a prayer service and protest against coronavirus prevention measures on the California State Capitol grounds on Sunday. He is claiming more than 12,000 people attended, CBS Sacramento reports.
Worship Pastor Sean Feucht has been holding Christian concerts across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic in defiance of local orders against large gatherings.
Feucht rails against the preventive measures being taken to stop the spread of the virus, arguing that freedom of being able to practice religion is being infringed. Read more >>