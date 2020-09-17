PAHO: Bahamas showing balance between reducing transmission and reopening

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas has proven that public health strategies can work to reduce transmission and strike a balance between reopening the economy, said Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Health Emergencies Department Director Dr Ciro Ugarte yesterday.
However, Ugarte urged the country to follow public health measures, noting that the increase in cases since July is a cause of concern.
“A large number of cases in New Providence and ongoing detection is one source of optimism in terms of the capacity of the health system to rapidly detect the cases,” he said.
“I would say that the public health measures must be strictly followed in the country to reduce the transmission, at the same time that nationals are considering the relevance of new cases.
“…In this regard, I would say that the number of cases that we are seeing in The Bahamas and in other countries in the Caribbean that’s increased because of the opening of the economy, is a source both of concern.
“We need to know that these measures must be implemented in the long run, but at the same time, we have to put in balance opening the economy and also open the access to other essential services in the country.” Read more >>