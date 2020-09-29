'Our System Needs To Change To Stop This'

Speaker of the House Halson Moultrie. File Photo: Terrel W. Carey Sr/Tribune Staff
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie said the country needs a “systemic improvement in the entire criminal justice system” after the dead bodies of a mother and daughter in his constituency were found yesterday.
“It seems from the information I’ve been able to glean so far that it appears to be some domestic violence, some love triangle that went very wrong,” he said.
“I had a chance to speak to the father of the young girl that was murdered and, of course, he’s distraught about everything. What we’re trying to do as a result of this recent spur of murders, particularly as it relates to young people, is to see if we could bring the community together.” Read more >>